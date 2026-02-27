Anupam Mittal disses ‘misguided’ Shark Tank India pitcher selling a ‘dumb device’, asks, ‘Did you really study at IIT?’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 5 saw a pitcher who studied his engineering from IIT Kharagpur and came in to present his digital wellbeing brand, Trring. The pitcher presented a traditional looking rotary phone that can be connected to one’s phone via bluetooth and can be used for making calls. Dhiraj Chaudhari said that this was his solution for digital addiction and he had made a “purposely dumb device” for the same.

Anupam Mittal, Kunal Bahl, Aman Gupta, Mohit Yadav and Namita Thapar heard his pitch as he came in to seek Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 7.5 percent of his company, valuing it at Rs 6.67 crore. As Aman heard the pitch, he said that if one does not have any self control, they can’t get rid of their smartphone addiction. He also mentioned that since there is no feature on his phone where one can know who is calling them, it puts them at a significant disadvantage as the customer will end up looking at their phone for that purpose.