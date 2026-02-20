Anupam Mittal demands payment from Shark Tank India 5 pitcher to work together: ‘Aapko jhelne ke liye’

Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and in the latest episode, the judges met with a plant-based meat company based out of Faridabad. Simarjeet Singh and Rupinder Singh presented their products from Mister Veg which are completely made of soya, which they presented as vegetarian versions of different non-veg delicacies. They sought Rs 2 crore in exchange for 2.5 percent of their company, thus valuing it at Rs 80 crore.

Simarjeet and Rupinder started their business in 2018 and are currently conducting a largely B2B business. As they presented their products to the judges, Aman Gupta liked the taste of their version of shammi kebab but Anupam Mittal wasn’t impressed with what they had to offer. “Taste samajh nahi aaya,” he said. Even Ritesh Agarwal, who is now a vegetarian but previously ate non vegetarian food, said that the taste was “neither here nor there.” Namita, who doesn’t eat non-vegetarian food, said she was put off by the visuals of food that was in the shape of a fish.

Simarjeet argued that he is trying to target the ‘flexitarian’, who eat only vegetarian food on certain days, and consume meat on other days. When Anupam asked him if he was selling soya chaap, Simarjeet did not give a direct response and instead replied, “Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai,” which confused the judges. Aman was visibly irked and said, “Question kuch bolte hain, answer kuch bolta hai (We are asking something, and you are answering something else).” Anupam added, “Sawal ka jawab de do mere bhai (Please answer the question).” Anupam then reframed his question and asked about the ingredients of his plant-based meat products, and Simarjeet then said that this was made entirely of soya.

The sharks pointed out that Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also started their plant-based meat company a while ago, and questioned how Mister Veg was different from their business. Simarjeet said that they had not Indianised their products and mentioned that they are doing all of their own manufacturing.

When they started speaking about their business, the pitchers revealed that Jubilant FoodWorks had 38 percent in their business, which they bought in 2021 at Rs 4.25 crore. Jubilant FoodWorks is the company behind Domino’s Pizza in India. Aman was quick to get out of the negotiations as he insisted that this industry was on a decline. Ritesh, Namita and Amit said the same thing and got out. Anupam said that they already had a strategic investor in the business and did not understand what role the pitchers wanted the sharks to play in their business. As he also got out, Simrajeet tried to convince him again. As they spoke over each other, Anupam refused to listen to him.

To this, Anupam said that he would be willing to take part in the business, but only on one condition – if he gets paid by the pitchers. “I am out but if you want me to join your business, I can do it but you will have to pay me for that,” he said and added with a laugh, “Aapko jhelne ke liye. Main paise ke bina yeh kaam nahi karunga. (To work with you. I won’t do that unless you pay me.) I love you but I have to leave you.”

The pitchers walked away without a deal, interestingly while doing bhangra.