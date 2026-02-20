Anupam Mittal demands payment from Shark Tank India 5 pitcher to work together: ‘Aapko jhelne ke liye’

Shark Tank India saw a business of plant-based meat products but their inability to answer direct questions irked the judges.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 03:00 PM IST
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank IndiaAnupam Mittal on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shark Tank India is currently in the midst of its fifth season and in the latest episode, the judges met with a plant-based meat company based out of Faridabad. Simarjeet Singh and Rupinder Singh presented their products from Mister Veg which are completely made of soya, which they presented as vegetarian versions of different non-veg delicacies. They sought Rs 2 crore in exchange for 2.5 percent of their company, thus valuing it at Rs 80 crore.

Simarjeet and Rupinder started their business in 2018 and are currently conducting a largely B2B business. As they presented their products to the judges, Aman Gupta liked the taste of their version of shammi kebab but Anupam Mittal wasn’t impressed with what they had to offer. “Taste samajh nahi aaya,” he said. Even Ritesh Agarwal, who is now a vegetarian but previously ate non vegetarian food, said that the taste was “neither here nor there.” Namita, who doesn’t eat non-vegetarian food, said she was put off by the visuals of food that was in the shape of a fish.

Simarjeet argued that he is trying to target the ‘flexitarian’, who eat only vegetarian food on certain days, and consume meat on other days. When Anupam asked him if he was selling soya chaap, Simarjeet did not give a direct response and instead replied, “Gangadhar hi Shaktimaan hai,” which confused the judges. Aman was visibly irked and said, “Question kuch bolte hain, answer kuch bolta hai (We are asking something, and you are answering something else).” Anupam added, “Sawal ka jawab de do mere bhai (Please answer the question).” Anupam then reframed his question and asked about the ingredients of his plant-based meat products, and Simarjeet then said that this was made entirely of soya.

ALSO READ | Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch

The sharks pointed out that Bollywood actors Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also started their plant-based meat company a while ago, and questioned how Mister Veg was different from their business. Simarjeet said that they had not Indianised their products and mentioned that they are doing all of their own manufacturing.

When they started speaking about their business, the pitchers revealed that Jubilant FoodWorks had 38 percent in their business, which they bought in 2021 at Rs 4.25 crore. Jubilant FoodWorks is the company behind Domino’s Pizza in India. Aman was quick to get out of the negotiations as he insisted that this industry was on a decline. Ritesh, Namita and Amit said the same thing and got out. Anupam said that they already had a strategic investor in the business and did not understand what role the pitchers wanted the sharks to play in their business. As he also got out, Simrajeet tried to convince him again. As they spoke over each other, Anupam refused to listen to him.

To this, Anupam said that he would be willing to take part in the business, but only on one condition – if he gets paid by the pitchers. “I am out but if you want me to join your business, I can do it but you will have to pay me for that,” he said and added with a laugh, “Aapko jhelne ke liye. Main paise ke bina yeh kaam nahi karunga. (To work with you. I won’t do that unless you pay me.) I love you but I have to leave you.”

Story continues below this ad

The pitchers walked away without a deal, interestingly while doing bhangra.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
assi review 1600
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Salman Khan 'displeased' over hospital's health update on Salim Khan; Aamir Khan visits screenwriter
Salim Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir han
The Drishyam trap: How Jeethu Joseph tricked us into rooting against Georgekutty
Drishyam 2
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Pax Silica
Despite late inclusion, why the US-led grouping still matters for New Delhi
File Photo of a resident crossing the police barricades.
Govt to remove 3 slums near PM Modi’s house, asks residents to leave by March 6
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
priyanka chopra leaving bollywood
Priyanka Chopra says she was 'pushed into' looking for opportunities outside Bollywood: 'I didn't want to leave'
Vande Bharat food safety
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
chinese, chinese new year, chinese new year 2026, chinese new year celebrations, year of the fire horse, chinese new year food
From dumplings to spring rolls: How food shapes prosperity in Chinese New Year celebrations
Adaption Labs
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
Google Chrome gets split view, built-in PDF editing and 'Save to Google Drive' option for downloads
Google Chrome introduces productivity tools including Split View and built-in PDF editing.
From dumplings to spring rolls: How food shapes prosperity in Chinese New Year celebrations
chinese, chinese new year, chinese new year 2026, chinese new year celebrations, year of the fire horse, chinese new year food
Advertisement
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement