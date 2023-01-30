scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Anupam Mittal calls LGBTQ pitcher and his mother 'very courageous' on Shark Tank India 2. Watch video

From cheesecakes to a marketplace by the LGBTQ community, the upcoming episodes of Shark Tank India Season 2 will see varied pitches in the tank.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV.
The new week on Shark Tank India 2 will begin with four varied pitches, leaving ‘sharks’, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, quite stumped. Amid the deals and valuation, the ‘sharks’ would be left touched by an LGBTQ pitcher, whose mother will also be there to support him.

In the promo shared by Sony TV, the ‘sharks’ are treated to some fun moments as two young ladies will introduce their company Dabble. They specialise in eco-friendly colour and art products for kids. Up next is Cloud Tailor that provides “personalised fashion and tailoring solutions at the comfort of people’s home.” The ‘sharks’ are left shocked when the entrepreneurs, who demanded Rs 1 crore for 1.4% of equity, reveal that their business is presently not earning any profit but rather burning through money.

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal shares three tips for budding entrepreneurs: ‘Always believe in solving a problem…’

Furthermore, the pitch by the founders of Cheesecake & Co is seen leaving the ‘sharks’ licking their spoons as they taste their delicious cheesecakes. One of the founders also talks about how he fell in love with cheesecake and started the business against his father’s wishes.

BeUnic, a marketplace by the LGBTQ community, is also seen leaving the ‘sharks’ highly impressed with their progressiveness. The entrepreneur talks about his love for heels and how he would be shunned away from stores saying it’s only for females. His mother shares how she decided to accept him in public, saying, “Love them, hug them because closet is not the place to be in”. Her statement is lauded by the ‘sharks’ who call them ‘courageous’ and ‘fantastic’.

A

Also Read |Sugar’s Vineeta Singh on how Shark Tank India changed her life: ‘My kids ask, why people want a photo with you’

The teaser ends in suspense as Anupam Mittal tells one pitcher that he will invest Rs 50 lakh but will want one-third of the company. On the other hand, Aman Gupta says that he will help them but he would put the final valuation. It’s yet to be seen who among them will go back with investment and who will return empty-handed.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 21:52 IST
