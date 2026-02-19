Anupam Mittal boasts of Shark Tank investment that saw 430 percent increase in revenue after they rejected him

Anupam Mittal spoke about his three best investments on Shark Tank India and highlighted that one of the companies, giving him the best returns, refused to take his offer on the tank.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 19, 2026 06:28 PM IST
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank IndiaAnupam Mittal on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLIV)
Anupam Mittal has been on the panel of Shark Tank India ever since the show began in 2021. On a recent episode, Anupam looked back on three of his most successful investments on the tank and spoke about Homestrap, Decode Age and The Honest Home Company. Anupam could not invest on the last one on the show, even though he wanted to, as he was outbid by Amit Jain.

The Honest Home Company, which makes everyday home cleaning essentials, appeared on the third season of the show and they came in asking for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2 percent, valuing his company at Rs 50 crore. At the time, the founder chose Amit’s offer where he invested Rs 1 crore in exchange for 3 percent of the company, with a 1 percent royalty until he recouped Rs 1.5 crore. Anupam shared that he got hold of them outside of the tank as he was quite impressed by their company.

“I told him I had a similar journey,” he said and recalled that almost 50-80 VCs had refused to invest here but since appearing on the tank, the company has done extremely well as their ARR (annual recurring revenue) is currently at Rs 120 crore. Their monthly revenue went from Rs 1.4 crore (before the show) to Rs 7.5 crore (after the show).

He also spoke about Homestrap, which makes wardrobe organisers, who appeared on the second season of the show and came in asking for Rs 70 lakh in exchange for 1 percent of the company, valuing it at Rs 70 crore. At the time, Anupam had invested Rs 50 lakh for 7 percent of the company, and also gave them Rs 20 lakh in debt. Their valuation was then locked at Rs 7.14 crore. Anupam shared that he decided to divert their strategy from offline sales to quick commerce and declared that they were now doing an ARR of Rs 100 crore.

Anupam also spoke a bit about Decode Age, which were making significant losses at the time, but did extremely well after appearing on the tank. The founders described it as “first and only longevity-focused company,” aiding in the process of “healthy ageing.” They appeared on the third season of the show and came in asking for Rs 1 crore for 1.25 percent equity, valuing the company at Rs 80 crore. Anupam locked the deal at 2.25 percent equity with 1 percent royalty until Rs 1.5 crore is recovered.

In the first four seasons of the show, Anupam made 103 deals and invested Rs 37.3 crore in investors’ businesses.

