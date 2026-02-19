Anupam Mittal boasts of Shark Tank investment that saw 430 percent increase in revenue after they rejected him

Anupam Mittal has been on the panel of Shark Tank India ever since the show began in 2021. On a recent episode, Anupam looked back on three of his most successful investments on the tank and spoke about Homestrap, Decode Age and The Honest Home Company. Anupam could not invest on the last one on the show, even though he wanted to, as he was outbid by Amit Jain.

The Honest Home Company, which makes everyday home cleaning essentials, appeared on the third season of the show and they came in asking for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 2 percent, valuing his company at Rs 50 crore. At the time, the founder chose Amit’s offer where he invested Rs 1 crore in exchange for 3 percent of the company, with a 1 percent royalty until he recouped Rs 1.5 crore. Anupam shared that he got hold of them outside of the tank as he was quite impressed by their company.