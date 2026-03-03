Frustrated Anupam Mittal tells Shark Tank India pitchers ‘this is not even a business’, Aman Gupta gives them Rs 60 lakh: ‘Aap log kar loge’

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 5 saw a team of pitchers presenting a one-tap commute card which can be used across different modes of transportation, and can also be used for retail payments. The team of Orbit Wallet with Harshvardhan Zaveri, Aman Bisht, Shikha Chouksey came in seeking Rs 50 lakh in exchange for 1 percent of the company, valuing it at Rs 50 crore. While the pitch started smoothly, it derailed pretty quickly as Anupam Mittal lost his patience with Harshvardhan, but Shikha swooped in to save the day and she did so in such a fashion that Aman Gupta actually applauded her.

After hearing their pitch, Anupam came to the conclusion that the company did not have a unique differentiation and the likes of Google Pay, PhonePe or PayTM could also enter the market and take over. When the pitcher claimed that they were the only company in the country to have the required permissions and compliances to sell this kind of a card, Kunal found it unlikely and confirmed again. This is when Harshvardhan said that they were one of the two companies to have such permissions, the other being Google. Aman and Anupam scoffed in unison after they heard this.

As the sharks continued to grill the pitchers, it appeared that they were cracking down under pressure. By this time, Anupam was starting to lose patience with them and said, “I think you have understood that there is no differentiation in your product. You are just the first to market and you want to capitalise on that.” When Kunal confirmed with them that they were not selling a unique product, the pitcher finally admitted that eventually, other companies could have the same product.

After much back and forth, Anupam was the first one to exit the negotiations. He said, “Tumhari baatein bhi nahi samajh aati (I am not understanding what you are trying to say). You don’t know your numbers. I have no idea what you are talking about. This business is not fundable. It is not even a business. Mujhse nahi hoga (I can’t do it).” Namita Thapar and Kunal also exited the negotiations.

After the pitchers lost three sharks, co-founder Shikha stepped in and explained what they had achieved in the last few months and how their first-mover advantage was actually showing results in Chennai and Bengaluru. She also clarified that they were not competing with PhonePe and Google Pay, but were actually competing with SBI and Airtel as they have a similar product. Hearing her speak with confidence, Aman applauded for her and said, “You brought me back.”

Aman was quite impressed with Shikha’s pitch and offered them a deal. After some negotiations, the closed the deal at Rs 60 lakh in exchange for 4 percent of the company, valuing the company at Rs 15 crore.