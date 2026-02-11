‘Bura lagta hai?’: Anupam Mittal asks ‘underachieving’ Shark Tank India 5 pitchers with Aadhar, BharatPe, CoWin experience

It’s not often that you see the judges of Shark Tank India are lost for words. They witness many ridiculous pitches and over-the-top contestants, but they almost always have something to say. During the latest episode of season 5, a group of three contestants shocked the judges when they announced their educational and professional backgrounds. Their product got attached to this star-studded resume, and the judges could be seen taking a keen interest in what they had to offer.

Aviral Gupta, Vidit Sadana, and Syed Uzair Ahmed pitched their product CotoPay to the judges. What this product essentially does is create online payment vouchers, which can be programmed and used for specific expenses a company might incur. First they were asked about their background, and Aviral said he completed his schooling at Doon School, Dehradun, before going to London Business School. He was also a part of the founding team of BharatPe.