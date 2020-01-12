Anupam Kher starrer medical drama New Amsterdam renewed through 2023

Anupam Kher in a still from the show New Amsterdam. Anupam Kher in a still from the show New Amsterdam.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher starrer medical drama New Amsterdam has been renewed through 2023.

NBC has ordered three more seasons of New Amsterdam, the network announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour. That will take the high-rated medical drama through the 2022-2023 season.

Kher, who has for now made New York his home for this international drama, immediately tweeted, “What a FANTASTIC, AMAZING, MIND-BLOWING news!!!! My show gets an extension of THREE more seasons. Congratulations to the whole team!!! Jai Ho!!!”

Later he told PTI that he was excited about the development.

“It is a great feeling to be part of a mainstream American series. I represent my country, my India, and I want every Indian to feel proud of me when they watch New Amsterdam. Let my countrymen continue to love and bless me and I will try to never disappoint them,” Kher, who plays a neurosurgeon in the popular medical drama, said.

Inspired by Bellevue, the oldest public hospital in the US, the series follows brilliant and charming doctor Max Goodwin played by actor Ryan Eggold, the institution’s newest medical director, who sets out to tear up the bureaucracy and provide exceptional care.

Kher, Janet Montgomery, Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine form the core cast. New Amsterdam is produced by Universal Television, Pico Creek Productions and Mount Moriah.

