Anupam Kher once tried to school Kishore Kumar for singing on a wrong note. Singer replied, ‘Aapke baap ka kya jaa raha’

Bollywood fans love hearing stories from the 70s and 80s, not just because they were entertaining but also because Bollywood was so unfiltered then. With no PRs and managers hovering around stars, everything was so honest about how they came across. On his recent visit to The Kapil Sharma Show, Anupam Kher shared such delightful stories. The one that left his co-stars and the host laughing out loud was about his encounter with actor-singer Kishore Kumar.

The Uunchai actor first shared how he met Kumar for the first time. He revealed that he lived in Bandra, a stone’s throw from Mehboob Studio. After Saaransh was released and brought him fame, he felt that it would be embarrassing to walk to work. “I would take a taxi and tell him to take me to Bandra station. Once I reached there, I would say that I forgot something and ask him to take me to the Mehboob studio. That’s how I commuted every day,” he shared with a laugh.

While on his regular trips, he saw a man approach his taxi, wearing a dhoti and hysterically asking him to deboard, so that he can take it. “The man was Kishore Kumar, and that was my first meeting with him,” Kher shared. The actor, a fan of the singer, next met him at Wembley Stadium where they were to perform at a concert.

Anupam Kher shared that he loved the song “Zindagi ki yehi reet hai” and was excited to hear Kishore Kumar sing the same live. “As he was rehearsing, he sang it on a different note. Since I was so attached to the song, like a fool, I went up to him to tell him he was singing on the wrong note. ‘Aap galat gaa rahe ho’ I told him.”

He shared that while his team of musicians was ready to attack him, the singer sweetly asked him what he meant by it. The actor went ahead and told him how he was singing it differently than the original track. “He asked me, who sang the original, I said you. He then asked who is singing it now, so I said you. ‘Toh aapke baap ka kya jaa raha‘ Kishore da shot back, before going back to singing on the same note again,” Anupam shared. His statement left everyone in splits.

Anupam Kher was joined by Neena Gupta, Sarika and Boman Irani on The Kapil Sharma Show as they promoted their film Uunchai.