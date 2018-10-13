Anupam Kher on New Amsterdam: In a hospital, the only religion that is practiced is humanity

Anupam Kher is venturing into a new space with New Amsterdam – American television

After featuring in over 500 films, actor Anupam Kher is now venturing into a new space – American television. With the medical drama New Amsterdam, where Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor, the actor says he gets the same feeling that he had when he was a student.

Anupam Kher has been a part of various popular Hollywood films like The Big Sick and Silver Linings Playbook but this is his first time featuring in a TV Show in the West. In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Kher explains that it was actually a “psychological barrier” that did not let him take up TV shows before.

“Earlier, I did not know how to manage time because I used to get frightened at the thought of them asking for a commitment of so many years before even the pilot was shot. I was involved in too many projects in India and other places as well so I did not say okay to committing for too much time before.” He continues, “This time I wanted to be a part of a TV show because I wanted to work regularly on a series and I committed six months for that. I will still get the remaining six months to work anywhere else.”

But New Amsterdam isn’t the only medical drama that airs on American television but Kher believes that it is the compassion of the show that will draw in the viewers. “The response of the first two episodes here has been phenomenal. The ratings have been amazing. This shows that people resonate with them,” he said.

Kher believes that it is the goodness factor of the show that will make it universally appealing. He elaborated, “The show is about diversity and that is really important in a hospital. In a hospital, the only religion that is practiced is humanity.”

In India, Kher’s next awaited film is The Accidental Prime Minister where he plays the former PM Dr Manmohan Singh. He said, “Playing Dr Manmohan Singh was the most difficult role of my life. I did not want to take any shortcut. I wanted to internalise it completely. So to portray him, I had to give 5 months of my life. I wanted to be completely honest while playing him. Now I can proudly say that it is one of the best things that I have done. ”

Anupam Kher has been in touch with Sonali Bendre who is also in New York seeking treatment for cancer. He said, “Sonali is the most courageous person. Sometimes you discover about people’s personality in the time of difficulty. The C word (cancer) is a big word. She has become the source of inspiration to millions of people. Whenever I get an opportunity, I meet her and it’s wonderful.”

