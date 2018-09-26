Early reviews of Anupam Kher’s US TV show New Amsterdam are not favourable

Anupam Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor in the new medical drama New Amsterdam. Anupam Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor in the new medical drama New Amsterdam.

Anupam Kher recently made his debut on American television with the medical drama New Amsterdam. In the show, Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor and stars in an ensemble cast that is led by Ryan Eggold. The show premiered on NBC on Tuesday and the early reviews are in.

The Hollywood Reporter said, “New Amsterdam really isn’t awful, at least not in terms of its basic execution. Some of the performances are quite good and the possibilities for story are limitless. It comes across not as an authentic take on institutional medicine in 2018, but like somebody walked the halls at 30 Rock asking anyone who would listen — executives, pages, Jimmy Fallon — a not-so-simple question: How can I make a medical drama everybody will like?”

Variety reviewed New Amsterdam and said that the show’s protagonist overshadows its stronger elements. “The problem is that no matter how many side characters and plots the series adds into the mix — and it adds a lot — the doctor who’s supposed to be its main catalyst for change is so irritating that he ends up overshadowing the more promising elements. The supporting cast of New Amsterdam does its level best to rise above the material from wildly different sectors of the hospital,” Variety wrote.

Indiewire reviewed the show and while they were also underwhelmed, they still expect the show to grow. “Perhaps the show will develop, but in the first two episodes given to critics to review, it’s simply boring in its predictable moralizing. The show isn’t awful enough to be hemorrhaging or flatlining but watching it is long, drawn-out suffering for which the only sweet release is the end credits sequence,” Indiewire wrote.

Vulture began their review with “New Amsterdam Is Very, Very Dumb”. They further wrote, “The show’s stated intent—to be a medical fantasy about doctors actually helping people—is beautifully dumb, but at least it’s occasionally funny.”

New Amsterdam has just aired for one week and it is still to be seen if the drama can hold its own amid its competitors like The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd