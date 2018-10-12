Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
NBC picks Anupam Kher’s US TV show New Amsterdam for a full season

New Amsterdam, a medical drama starring Anupam Kher has been picked up by NBC for a full season. The Bollywood star took to Twitter to express his excitement and happiness for his latest drama series.

By: PTI | Houston | Published: October 12, 2018 11:53:43 am

anupam kher in new amsterdam Anupam Kher plays Dr Vijay Kapoor in the new medical drama New Amsterdam.

Anupam Kher-starrer medical drama New Amsterdam has been picked up for a full season by NBC. The network announced Wednesday that it will have nine more episodes, bringing the total count to 22.

Airing in a prime slot directly after the network’s smash-hit This Is Us, the show premiered September 25 and has garnered big ratings since.

The actor plays Dr Vijay Kapoor on the show, which also features Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.

“You notice how different actors approach a scene and it’s so much fun. Even the guest stars are brilliant,” Kher told PTI.

“With every shoot I feel great as this has taken me back to my drama school days, when I would wake up early to learn my lines, however, in this drama, learning medical terms and pronouncing them right, has been a huge challenge,” he added.

Apart from his international projects, Anupam is also preparing for his next Hindi film The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic based on the life of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

