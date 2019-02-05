Anupam Kher starrer medical drama New Amsterdam renewed for second season

NBC has renewed hospital drama New Amsterdam for a second season.

Anupam Kher shared the news on Instagram.

“I am delighted to share with you all that our series @nbcnewamsterdam is confirmed for Season 2,” Anupam wrote on Instagram.

“Congratulations to our brilliant cast and crew. It is a show which celebrates love, life, compassion and diversity. So Happy and excited,” the actor further added.

The series, which stars Ryan Eggold as a doctor who is given the formidable challenge of running one of country’s oldest public hospitals in New York, was launched in September last year.

The show, which is loosely based on the career of Dr. Eric Manheimer and his memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital, also stars Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims and Tyler Labine.