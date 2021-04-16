Anupam Kher exits American TV show New Amsterdam after opening up on wife Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis

Actor Anupam Kher, who was a regular cast member on NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam, has exited the show, reported Deadline. The news comes days after Kher opened up about wife Kirron Kher’s cancer diagnosis.

Anupam played an Indian doctor, Dr Vijay Kapoor on the show and was a part of the show’s first two seasons. As season 3 began, the show’s characters found out that Dr Kapoor had resigned.

Earlier this month, Kher opened up about Kirron’s illness and said, “Just so that rumours don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.”

The shoot of New Amsterdam was suspended at the start of the pandemic after which Kher returned to Mumbai. The actor later tested positive with Covid-19, along with many other members of the cast, including actor Daniel Dae Kim.

At the start of the series in 2018, Kher had told indianexpress.com, “The show is about diversity and that is really important in a hospital. In a hospital, the only religion that is practised is humanity.” Talking about splitting his time between India and US, he had said, “This time I wanted to be a part of a TV show because I wanted to work regularly on a series and I committed six months for that. I will still get the remaining six months to work anywhere else.”

New Amsterdam is lead by Ryan Eggold and airs in India on COLORS INFINITY.