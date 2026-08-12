Anup Soni reacts to Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: ‘Don’t have much to say’

Actor Anup Soni has reacted to Ajay Devgn taking over as host of Crime Patrol, saying he is confident the actor will bring “his own style and perspective” to the long-running crime show. Soni, who became synonymous with the series during his 11-year association with it, also wished Devgn and the team “all the very best” for the new season.

“I don’t have much to say on this. I have had a long and very special association with ‘Crime Patrol,’ and I am grateful for all the love and affection the audience has given me over the years,” Soni told Variety India.

Asked about Devgn replacing him, Soni added, “I am a big fan of Ajay Devgn and have also had the opportunity to share the screen with him in films like Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal and Apaharan. I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective to the show. I wish the team all the very best for the new season.”

Devgn’s appointment as the new face of Crime Patrol was announced earlier this week. The actor has already shot 15 episodes of the upcoming season, Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season, which is scheduled to premiere on August 31.

While Soni is stepping away from Crime Patrol, he is continuing to work on other projects. He said he has a web series and a film lined up for release.

“I have a web series and a film releasing next month, and they’re very different roles. I am hoping the audience will give me the same love and affection in these projects as they did in Crime Patrol.”

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Ajay Devgn on making his hosting debut

Devgn announced his new association with Crime Patrol by sharing a promo on Instagram. In the video, the actor speaks about how crimes are increasingly being committed by people known to the victims.

“They teach us in childhood to beware of strangers. To keep the house locked at night. But in many cases today, the culprit is someone you know. They know your address, have your keys and even have a seat at your dining table. This time on Crime Patrol, we will bring you cases that shook the country. This is not to scare you, but to make you aware of what is happening. This time, I will be with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Talking about joining Crime Patrol, Devgn said, “Coming together with a show like Crime Patrol feels like a responsibility to my fans and viewers. The show has built a legacy of understanding crime stories while driving awareness among viewers, encouraging them to become more vigilant about the people around them and who they interact with and trust. As we bring to the forefront some of the stories inspired by cases that have shaken the nation, I hope and believe that I can help and guide audiences to navigate them with caution rather than fear.”

Rajesh Tailang also joins Crime Patrol

Actor Rajesh Tailang has also reportedly been brought on board to host additional episodes of the upcoming season. The exact number of episodes he will host has not yet been finalised.

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The first season of Crime Patrol premiered in 2003. Over the years, several actors, including Sakshi Tanwar, Divyanka Tripathi and Shakti Anand, have hosted the show, but Soni became one of its most recognisable faces during his association with the series.