Anup Soni has gratitude for Crime Patrol, but says: ‘People forgot that I am a trained actor’

Actor Anup Soni has been working in the showbiz for almost three decades now, with an impressive body of work in theatre, films and television. However, his popularity skyrocketed when he became a part of the shows, Balika Vadhu, and crime show, Crime Patrol.

In Balika Vadhu, which was based on the social evil of child marriages, Anup played the role of a progressive father who wants his son and his child-bride to study. In Crime Patrol, he was the anchor who brings a fictionalized version of real crimes in every episode.

In an interview with Times of India, the actor, who was recently seen in the web series Khakhee: The Bihar Chapter, said that he has immense gratitude for giving him two shows which proved to be a gamechanger for television. Talking about Balika Vadhu, Anup recalled that when the two shows came out, they were considered gamechangers in terms of treatment and camera angles.

The actor reflects on his association with Crime Patrol and said that the “show became so popular that I began to be associated only with Crime Patrol and I missed out on a lot of acting opportunities. People would say, ‘Who’s Anup Soni? Oh, that Crime Patrol anchor.”‘ People forgot that I am a trained actor. That I have a lot of body of work as an actor.”

Anup started his acting career with theatre after passing out from the National School of Drama. He later entered television with shows such as Sea Hawks and Saaya, and went on to do Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Shanti amongst others. The actor has also been part of several Bollywood films such as Fiza, Dus Kahaniyaan and Footpath.