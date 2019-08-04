Anup Soni: Took a break from Crime Patrol to focus on acting

Anup Soni is back to hosting Crime Patrol after a hiatus of over one year. The actor reveals he took a break to concentrate on his acting assignments. Soni, known for TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Sea Hawks, Saaya, Shanti and others, shares that the line-up of his upcoming projects is a total mixed bag which will ensure the audience sees his various facets.

Advertising

After playing a negative role in ZEE5’s Bombers recently, Soni will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Prasthanam, Kunal Kohli film Ramyug, Netflix show Baahubali: Before The Beginning, AltBalaji’s Test Case 2 and Red Chillies’ film ’83, among more.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Anup Soni revealed what to expect from him in the coming months.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. You are returning to Crime Patrol after over a year. How did things work out this time?

Advertising

I was too busy with my commitment to Crime Patrol till early 2018, so I couldn’t take up any acting assignments. Hence, I took a break for one year until I felt that I am in the flow and can give limited number of days to Crime Patrol and focus on my acting too. Luckily, it worked perfectly. I am starting Crime Patrol again with a very good arrangement with my channel of working for a limited number of days.

Criminal uthana chahate hai apke bharose ka fayda. Crime aur aap mein utna farak hai jitne aap Satark hai. Annup Sonii aa rahe hai karne aapko Satark, lekar ek naya season #CrimePatrolSatark 15 July se Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje sirf Sony par @soniiannup @subbuaar pic.twitter.com/zxQtjkaz6w — Sony TV (@SonyTV) July 13, 2019

Q. But Crime Patrol holds an important place in your career.

Crime Patrol is and will always be a very important part of my career. I was very clear from the beginning that I don’t want to do it as somebody who is trying to sensationalize the whole crime situation. The concept was very clear that we just want to make people aware and I was clear that I want to talk to the audience not as somebody who is too intelligent, but as part of the audience. I am also a common man. And what I am talking about can happen with me also.

Q. Your negative avatar in Bombers has been received well by the audience. How does it feel?

I always feel a negative role doesn’t mean a bad guy. We all have a little bit of grey in us. In Bombers, I am playing a guy who wants to grab a land. So, he is trying all his tactics. In his own way, whatever he is doing, he is justified. So, I try to play characters in a way where I feel that it should be connected with the audience in a very realistic way.

Q. How was it working in another big film, Prasthanam?

What I do and what happens with my character kind of takes the story forward. But I won’t say that I am the hero because obviously there is Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, but yes, when I sign a role, I tell the makers not to narrate me my role, rather to narrate the story. So at least I know where I stand in it. Because a lot of times when somebody is narrating your role, it sounds as if you are there in every scene. Whether I am in four scenes or five scenes, doesn’t make any difference. What am I doing in the story is important.

Q. You are also a part of Baahubali: Before The Beginning on Netflix. Considering anything around Baahubali comes with huge expectations, are you nervous?

The good part about the story is that it is a prequel of what you saw. But connectivity with the film will definitely be there. It has all fresh characters and a storyline which people will love. Obviously as far as expectations are concerned, the whole scheme of filmmaking is as big as the film.

Q. You even have Kunal Kohli’s film Ramyug which is adapted from the Ramayana. Won’t that be too many costume dramas?

I am happy and surprised. I was skeptical that due to the kind of image I have, people should not keep casting me only as cops or in a good guy role. I am happy people have offered me very different roles which audience has not seen me in.

Q. So what has been more challenging – hosting a show or acting?

Advertising

I really have no answer about the challenges because I personally feel that as a kid, I always wanted to be an actor. In anchoring, people were talking to Anup Soni. I was not playing any character. When I play a character or when I anchor, it is just the honesty that works.