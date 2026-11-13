Anup Soni answers if he’ll return to Crime Patrol as Ajay Devgn’s stint ends: ‘Open to it’

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Anup Soni had become completely synonymous with Crime Patrol’s signature narration for nearly a decade. However, the veteran actor’s long association with the crime show came to an end a few years ago, as actor Ajay Devgn took over as the host for the rebooted season in August this year. Now, in a recent interview, Soni recalled his association with Crime Patrol. He also opened up about Devgn joining the show’s latest season.
During a podcast with The Unfiltered Hour, Anup Soni stated that he’s glad about stepping away as the host of the crime show, because it overshadowed his work as an actor. “I am genuinely very happy, because for every actor, if one thing becomes very popular, that takes over everything you’ve done in the past. It happens with everyone, even with the biggest of stars. It gave me a lot, it gave me my identity as Anup Soni. It gave me a lot of respect, credibility, and love. But with all the gratitude and humbleness, it overshadowed my aspect as an actor. Many people connected my name with only Crime Patrol,” he said.
The veteran actor also recalled getting the opportunity at a time when he was already juggling the daily soap Balika Vadhu and comedy show Comedy Circus. “It is a very interesting story. Balika Vadhu was at its peak, and I was shooting for Comedy Circus when I suddenly got a call for a crime show in 2010. They wanted to test me,” he shared.
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He continued, “After listening to the concept, I had a gut feeling that I’ll be good. I told them that I can’t come anywhere, but they can send someone to do it. I was wearing some quirky clothes during the Comedy Circus shoot. I asked the costume team to just hand me a shift because only mid shot had to be taken. Then, I got a call after a week that I was selected.”
In his television hosting debut, Ajay Devgn appeared only in a few episodes as the host of Crime Patrol 2026 – Crime Ka Current Season on Sony TV. “Ajay did for 3-4 weeks. It’s a season of 4 months. There are no reservations as such. I couldn’t do it because both Shaque and Vvan were coincidentally releasing during the same time, so I didn’t want to shift my focus. If there’s another season in the future, I am open to it,” Anup expressed, emphasising he is still open to host the crime anthology series again.
Ajay Devgn takes over as host of Crime Patrol
Earlier, while speaking to Variety India, Anup Soni had reacted to Devgn replacing him as the host of Crime Patrol. “I don’t have much to say on this. I have had a long and very special association with ‘Crime Patrol,’ and I am grateful for all the love and affection the audience has given me over the years,” he said.
“I am a big fan of Ajay Devgn and have also had the opportunity to share the screen with him in films like Prakash Jha’s Gangaajal and Apaharan. I am sure he will bring his own style and perspective to the show. I wish the team all the very best for the new season,” he added.