Anup Soni answers if he’ll return to Crime Patrol as Ajay Devgn’s stint ends: ‘Open to it’

Anup Soni had become completely synonymous with Crime Patrol’s signature narration for nearly a decade. However, the veteran actor’s long association with the crime show came to an end a few years ago, as actor Ajay Devgn took over as the host for the rebooted season in August this year. Now, in a recent interview, Soni recalled his association with Crime Patrol. He also opened up about Devgn joining the show’s latest season.

During a podcast with The Unfiltered Hour, Anup Soni stated that he’s glad about stepping away as the host of the crime show, because it overshadowed his work as an actor. “I am genuinely very happy, because for every actor, if one thing becomes very popular, that takes over everything you’ve done in the past. It happens with everyone, even with the biggest of stars. It gave me a lot, it gave me my identity as Anup Soni. It gave me a lot of respect, credibility, and love. But with all the gratitude and humbleness, it overshadowed my aspect as an actor. Many people connected my name with only Crime Patrol,” he said.