Talat Aziz on Anup Jalota’s relationship with Jasleen Matharu: It is his prerogative

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu’s relationship has been under the scanner ever since the couple made it official during Bigg Boss 12 premiere. Drama queen Rakhi Sawant also mocked the ghazal maestro for dating a girl of his “granddaughter’s age”. But recently, ghazal singer Talat Aziz has come forward to support his friend Anup Jalota. In a Facebook post, Talat has mentioned how Anup has been a doting husband, father, brother and friend. He also wrote how the ghazal singer dealt with the illness of his late wife Medha.

“In the last two days, there has been so much trolling in the social media and platforms of Anup Jalota who is my dear friend since the last 40 years. So I want to say something about him. First of all, Anup has been an exemplary husband father brother and absolutely a steadfast friend standing shoulder to shoulder with everyone he cared for. He has been a source of encouragement to new singers and encouraged them,” wrote Talat.

He added, “We have seen him steady as a rock during the traumatic 14 years of his dear wife Medha’s illness. During this time of extreme emotional physical and also financial stress because of heart transplants kidney failures of his dear wife Medha I have never seen him even with a crease or a frown on his forehead. He was at her side throughout with a smile. We all used to wonder how he was able to cope with all this stress which would have broken anyone less strong. Today when I see negative comments about him because he has come out in the open about a personal chapter of his life on a TV show I strongly feel that it is his prerogative and he has all the right to do so as long as he has not hurt anyone. And he hasn’t…..So I appeal to all friends and music lovers to kindly remember that he has been a pillar of the music industry for over four decades on the basis of his musical prowess and strength only. One doesn’t last that long in this profession if you do not have the strength of character for it. I wish him all the best and happiness in his life and career and pray that the Almighty grants him happiness which he truly deserves.”

Meanwhile, Jasleen Matharu’s father in an interview to India Today said that he doesn’t approve of his daughter’s relationship with Anup Jalota. He said, “If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this. But I will definitely ask my daughter why she did it. If she admits to her relationship with him, I will maintain my distance from them.”

