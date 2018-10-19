Bigg Boss 12: Did Anup Jalota confirm that Jasleen Matharu was dating Sukhwinder Singh?

Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

The ‘sansani khez khulasa’ task on Bigg Boss 12 made for an entertaining watch. With housemates’ dark secrets tumbling out, the audience got a chance to know the contestants better. Jasleen Matharu’s secret of dating a popular celebrity in last night’s episode definitely came as a surprise. Her partner Anup Jalota even hinted that the man in question was Sukhwinder Singh.

Deepak Thakur and Shivashish Mishra, who are the contenders for captaincy, were shown secrets of housemates on the television screen. The one who would guess the maximum right answers would win the task. The screen in the third attempt showed, “’Mera ek famous celebrity ke saath ek gehra rishta tha aur mere abhi ke partner bhi nahi jaante iss baare mein! (I was in a year-long relationship with a famous celebrity and my current partner doesn’t know about it).

While most assumed it to be Jasleen, Anup told few housemates that he knew about her past affair with a celebrity and so it couldn’t be her. But when Shivashish guessed it right, thanks to Jasleen’s hint, all eyes were on Anup. The bhajan maestro simply laughed and told his ladylove that he already knew about the same.

A shocked Jasleen Matharu started questioning Anup Jalota, to which he said that the affair was a known fact in their common circle. While talking about it, he blurted out ‘Sukhi’, before being silenced by Jasleen. He then mentioned a concert in Hong Kong that left Jalseen red in the face. She confided to him that it all happened a long time back and she has no feelings for him anymore.

Now it is a known fact that Sukhwinder Singh is lovingly called Sukhi by many. Also, he, indeed, had a concert in Hong Kong in 2012. Jasleen and Sukhwinder together did a music video ‘Naachunga Saari Raat’ earlier this year. Both have even posted each other’s pictures on their Instagram accounts too. In one of the posts, Jasleen has even referred to him as her ‘favourite human’. So, it does seem that Anup accidentally let out Jasleen and Sukhwinder’s affair on national television.

Anup and Jasleen have been quite a ‘vichitra’ jodi this season. After dating secretly for more than three years, the couple announced their relationship on Bigg Boss 12. While a lot of eyebrows were raised over their age difference, their cute bond has been liked by the audience. After Jasleen refused to sacrifice her clothes, makeup and hair, Anup had called off all ties with her. But their tiff lasted only for a couple of days, as they kissed and made up quite soon. Bigg Boss even gifted them a romantic date. After Anup returned from the secret room, he made it clear that he will now play the game, even if it requires him to go against Jasleen.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd