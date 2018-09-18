Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu relationship under the scanner: Is it really real?

Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu is one of the most bizarre jodi of Bigg Boss 12. Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu is one of the most bizarre jodi of Bigg Boss 12.

Everyone’s favourite show Bigg Boss is back and how. Two episodes in, the show is already making headlines not for a controversy related to a contestant or an ex-lovers spat, but due to the ‘vichitra’ jodi of 65-year-old Anup Jalota and his 28-year-old partner Jasleen Matharu. The two have set tongues wagging with the revelation of their romantic relationship. But is it for real or is it only to establish themselves in the controversial house of Bigg Boss? The question has popped up in just two days of their stay in the show.

During the premiere episode, the bhajan maestro introduced Jasleen as his student and nothing more than that. In the words of the veteran singer, his and Jasleen’s was a “guru-shishya” relationship. But then, Salman Khan played an audio-visual of him and the young singer accepting their relationship. Jasleen called Anup Jalota her “partner” whom she has been dating for last 3.5 years in the AV. On being asked by Salman, what movie title will she dedicate to Anup, Jasleen replied with the title of Salman’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. It couldn’t have got more bizarre.

Just when we started to believe their love story, Jasleen’s thoughts about love and romance went for a toss. From being a die-hard romantic singing “raat akeli hai” for Anup, Jasleen transformed into a mature person. “It’s a different kind of a liking. There’s no name to this relationship. It’s just that both of us are way too important for each other. He is my teacher. We are like family,” she told co-contestant Saba Khan.

Trying to make a point, Anup Jalota added, “Mohabbat kayi tareeke ki hoti hai. Ye nahi keh sakte ki I am very much in love, (There is a different kind of love. You cannot say I am very much in love).”

Now, if you think the two are faking it for the show, wait! In the ‘BB Press Conference’ task, the two flipped yet again. Anup Jalota in his defence said, “Hum dono ek hain. (We both are one).” But Jasleen’s reluctance to accept her relationship with the 65-year-old singer was brought up by Dipika Kakar. Unable to defend herself, Jasleen, when prodded further, went on to give statements like, “Anup ji and I are teacher and student and are very important for each other” and “Considering his age, do you expect me to call him my boyfriend?”

Now, with such contrasting statements coming from this ‘vichitra’ jodi, just like Karanvir Bohra, we are also confused. Meanwhile, Jasleen’s father has reacted on his daughter’s relationship with Anup Jalota which was under the wraps until now. In an interview with News18, he said, “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society.”

