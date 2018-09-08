Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota to enter Salman Khan’s show

Apart from Anup Jalota, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Srishti Rode have been confirmed as the celebrity gang. Apart from Anup Jalota, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Srishti Rode have been confirmed as the celebrity gang.

Salman Khan will soon be back with Bigg Boss. The makers are currently on an intensive hunt to finalise the contestants. A source close to Bigg Boss 12 confirmed to indianexpress.com that devotional singer Anup Jalota has come on board as a celebrity contestant.

The source shared exclusively with indianexpress.com, “Initially, Anup was a little apprehensive of doing Bigg Boss. He has had a clean image with hardly any controversies. But the makers managed to convince him. He will be one of the single celebrity contestants in the show. Given his age, he could either turn out to be a favourite who the contestants will respect, or he could irk the younger lot. Whatever be it, we are sure he will add his own flavour to the show.”

This season, Salman Khan will host ‘vichitra’ jodis who would be locked in the house for 100 days. The singletons entering the show will be paired up by the host. Apart from Anup, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra, Neha Pendse and Srishti Rode have been confirmed as the celebrity gang.

The makers also introduced Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa as the first celebrity jodi during the launch of Bigg Boss 12 in Goa. Apart from these names, popular YouTuber Deepak Kalal and Splitsvilla 7 fame Scarlett Rose will also join the show, but as commoners.

Apart from a new theme, Bigg Boss 12 has also got a new time slot. The popular reality show will now air at 9 pm on weekdays, instead of 10:30 pm. Earlier, only Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar aired at 9 pm. With this shift, Colors’ dailies Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Bepannaah and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka have also been moved to a later slot. From September 17, Roop will air at 10 pm, Bepannaah at 10:30 pm and Silsila at 11 pm.

Talking about Bigg Boss 12’s time change, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – Colors, said, “The immense popularity this show enjoys and the demand from its fans for an earlier time slot encouraged us to bring Bigg Boss 12 in the 9 pm band. We have a very good line up of unusual pairings of family and friends from across India that we believe will appeal to a larger spectrum of viewers. Non-fiction content from COLORS has always set a benchmark, and now with the success of Dance Deewane and Rising Star, our endeavour is to make the 12th Season of Bigg Boss a chartbuster as well.”

With this development, it will now be a clash of the titans at prime time. From next week, Bigg Boss 12 and Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati would be airing at the same time.

