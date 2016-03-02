Anuja Sathe uses own jewellery for reel wedding

Anuja Sathe got so involved in her onscreen wedding sequence in TV show “Tamanna” that she ended up wearing her own bridal jewellery for the scenes. Anuja Sathe got so involved in her onscreen wedding sequence in TV show “Tamanna” that she ended up wearing her own bridal jewellery for the scenes.

Actress Anuja Sathe got so involved in her onscreen wedding sequence in TV show “Tamanna” that she ended up wearing her own bridal jewellery for the scenes.

Anuja, who is seen playing an aspiring cricketer named Dharaa Solanki in the Star Plus show, also got tips from actress Ketki Dave to get the “typical Gujarati wedding” right.

“I was really excited and voluntarily got on board for the preparations of the wedding sequence. I wanted it to look like a real bride and hence chose to wear my personal real jewellery which I wore for my wedding to make it look as authentic as possible,” Anuja, has earlier worked in Marathi shows like “Agnihotra”, “Suvasini” and “Lagori Maitri Returns”, said in a statement.

The actress, who got married last year, is also glad that Ketki “helped to show the richness of the culture and included all the primary rituals for that particular sequence”.

“Tamanna” is a finite series which challenges the mentality that a woman’s dreams come with an expiry date.

It is the story of Dharaa’s passion for cricket and her journey through the different phases of her life. It also features Kiran Karmarkar, Harsh Chhaya and Vishal Gandhi among others.

