Anu Malik taking a ‘break from Indian Idol’ post sexual harassment allegations

Indian Idol 10 judge Anu Malik has taken a break from the show.

Composer Anu Malik has denied reports that Sony asked him to step down as the judge of Indian Idol in the wake of multiple sexual allegations against him, and instead said he himself told the channel he wanted to take a break from the show as he was unable to focus on his work.

Following the allegations made by singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit and two unnamed women against the musician, there were reports that said Sony had asked the musician to quit the show.

When indianexpress.com reached out to Malik for a comment, he said, “I have issued a statement to the channel ‘I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work on the show.’ The channel has been kind to agree for the same.”

On whether he was specifically asked to resign, the composer said, “They have not asked me to step down. I have taken this stand.”

