Anu Malik no longer Indian Idol judge: Sony

Anu Malik

As allegations of sexual harassment mounted against Anu Malik, Sony Entertainment Television issued a statement announcing that the music composer will no longer be a judge on their talent show Indian Idol.

“Anu Malik is no longer part of Indian Idol jury panel. The show will continue its planned schedule,” read an excerpt from the statement, adding that they will replace Malik with guest judges.

The statement came after two more anonymous accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Malik emerged on Saturday. Singers Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra were the first to allege that Malik behaved inappropriately with them.

In one of the accounts, a singer who has not identified herself has alleged that the composer repeatedly harassed her. An anonymous account by another woman says that after an incident where Malik tried to hug her, she refused to participate in the ongoing Indian Idol 10, in which Malik was one of the judges.

READ | Anu Malik ‘taking a break’ from Indian Idol post sexual harassment allegations

Malik denied all these claims. His lawyer had earlier issued a statement saying, “The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #metoo… but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious.”

When The Indian Express reached out to Malik for a comment regarding Sony’s decision, he shared a statement that attempts to suggest that he is the one quitting. “I, Anu Malik, have decided to take a break from Indian Idol as I am currently unable to focus on my work….”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App