CNN to air the last two episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

CNN has decided to air the remaining episodes of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown after the death of its beloved host, Anthony Bourdain. According to Variety, the network’s award-winning original series is currently airing its 11th season, and the remaining two episodes will air as scheduled this Sunday and the following week on June 24.

The decision was announced by CNN and media reporter Brian Stelter in his Reliable Sources newsletter. “After he was found dead last Friday, the network decided to go ahead and air the previously scheduled new episode, featuring Berlin, on Sunday. Now we know the plan for the remaining episodes. A CNN spokeswoman says the final two episodes of the season will also air as scheduled, this Sunday and next Sunday. The Remembering Anthony Bourdain tribute will re-air this Sunday,” Stelter wrote.

The last two episodes are set to focus on Cajun Mardi Gras and Bhutan. Netflix has also announced that it would continue to stream Parts Unknown, extending the series beyond its June 16 deadline.

As per CNN, Anthony Bourdain was a gifted chef, storyteller, and writer who took TV viewers around the world to explore culture cuisine and the human condition for nearly twenty decades, on his TV show. The 61-year-old took his own life in France last week. The renowned chef and food critic was filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room by friend and chef Eric Ripert.

