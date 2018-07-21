Black-ish star Anthony Anderson under criminal investigation for allegedly assaulting a woman

Black-ish actor and Emmy-nominated star Anthony Anderson has been accused of assaulting a woman Black-ish actor and Emmy-nominated star Anthony Anderson has been accused of assaulting a woman

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson is presently under criminal investigation after facing charges of allegedly assaulting a woman last year at an event she had catered for the actor, according to a report by The Blast.

“He was listed in a crime report as a suspect and the investigation is ongoing,” an LAPD spokesperson told BuzzfeedNews. However, the actor and his representative maintain that the star has done no wrong and has nothing to be afraid of.

“It’s unfortunate that anyone can file a police report, whether it is true or false. The authorities have not contacted Anthony or any of his representatives about this matter. Anthony unequivocally disputes the claim,” the actor’s representative told Variety recently.

According to the same report, the alleged assault had occurred after the woman had met Anthony for the second time to discuss potential business collaborations. The woman later filed the report with the Hollywood Division of the LAPD. The said woman had not filed any report immediately after the incident, saying that it was only months later that she had felt comfortable coming out with her own account of abuse, thanks to the #MeToo movement.

This is not the first time that the Black-ish star has been accused of assault and harassment. Anderson has previously been accused of raping an extra on the sets of the 2004 film Hustle & Flow. However, the charges were later dropped.

On the work front, Anthony Anderson has been nominated for his fourth Emmy for his work in the drama Black-ish.

