Another Game of Thrones prequel Tales of Dunk and Egg in development: Report

Tales of Dunk and Egg is set 90 years before the events of the original show. (Photo: HBO)

A Game of Thrones prequel series called Tales of Dunk and Egg is in early development at HBO according to Variety. The series, set 90 years before the events of the original show, will have episodes clocking one hour.

Tales of Dunk and Egg is a series of novellas by George RR Martin. It is set in the same fantasy world as GoT and follows the life of a hedge knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire, Egg (or Aegon V Targaryen). Dunk would later go on to become the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and Egg, the king of Seven Kingdoms, Aegon the Unlikely.

The story of Dunk and Egg is far simpler than Game of Thrones as it is centered around just two characters and their adventures across the Seven Kingdoms.

If Tales of Dunk and Egg is greenlit, it will be the second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon to make it to the screen. House of the Dragon, based on House Targaryen, will arrive in 2022.

No writer is attached as yet.