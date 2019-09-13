Another Game of Thrones prequel series in the works?

Game of Thrones bid adieu to fans this year after eight seasons. Soon after, it was reported that the first prequel series of the show, tentatively titled Bloodmoon starring Naomi Watts in the lead role, had started filming. Now, Deadline reports that another prequel series could be greenlit by HBO and this one will focus on the Targaryen heritage.

Deadline reports that the series that is in the works at HBO is based on George RR Martin’s book Fire and Blood which tells the history of old Targaryen kings. The book is not a part of the series A Song of Ice and Fire which became the base of the show Game of Thrones.

The pilot for this series will be set 300 years before the events that concluded the eighth season of GoT. HBO is yet to confirm their involvement with the series. However, this project is being executive produced by George RR Martin and Ryan Condal.

HBO had initially announced that they would be doing five prequel series after Game of Thrones ended. So far, the pilot for the Naomi Watts starrer has been shot and it is yet to be seen if and when the project will get its series order.

In May, George RR Martin had mentioned on his blog that out of the five series scripts commissioned by HBO, three were still moving ahead.

George RR Martin had earlier spoken to Entertainment Weekly about the prequel pilot that has already been shot in Ireland. Martin revealed that the project could be titled The Long Night and it pre-dates the Targaryens hence focusing on the stories before the conquerors came to Westeros.

Game of Thrones Season 8 is up for 32 Emmy awards on September 23.