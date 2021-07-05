scorecardresearch
Monday, July 05, 2021
Another Friends Reunion: Courteney Cox celebrates Fourth of July with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share a photo of herself with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 2:45:56 pm
Courteney Cox, lisa kudrow, jennifer anistonCourteney Cox had a mini Friends reunion recently. (Photo: Courteney Cox/Instagram)

Actor Courteney Cox celebrated US Independence Day with Laura Dern and her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

Cox shared two pictures of the celebration on her Instagram profile. She captioned the photos, “Happy 4th! xoxo.”

While Courteney Cox played Monica Geller in Friends, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow portrayed Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay, respectively. Laura Dern, known for Jurassic Park and Big Little Lies, collaborated with Cox on the 2008 short film The Monday Before Thanksgiving.

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the lives of six friends, their adventures, relationship, career struggles, and so on in a comedic way.

Friends: The Reunion, which aired in May this year, saw Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reminiscing about their time on the show.

Apart from the main cast, the special episode, which is available on ZEE5 in India, also featured David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Mindy Kaling, Christina Pickles, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai as guests.

