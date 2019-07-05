Annup Sonii on returning to Crime Patrol: Want to spread my wings and do different roles

Annup Sonii, most known for his stint as the host of crime show Crime Patrol, has an envious career graph. While he impressed all with his performances in films like Gangaajal, Fiza and Aparahan; on television, he has hits like Remix, Shanti and Balika Vadhu to his credit. In 2017, Annup made his digital debut with The Test Case and was recently seen playing a negative role in ZEE5’s Bombers.

The National School of Drama alumnus is set to return to Crime Patrol after more than a year of quitting it. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Annup opened up about his upcoming projects, working in the digital space and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us about your role in Bombers.

In brief, the show is about a community football club that’s being resurrected. And while the team was away, my character, Manik wanted to take charge of things. The team can only have their club back if they manage to prove their worth. But Manik, the shrewd man, uses all his power, wit and money to keep it for his business purpose. That’s the basic crux of the story. One will also get to see the interpersonal relationship of the characters.

You have always played characters that are epitome of goodness. How exciting was it to play a negative role?

It was really very exciting. Honestly, I have done these kind of roles. But it’s my job to do every kind of role with equal conviction. As an actor, I need to keep breaking the norms.

Do you feel a show based on football in Chandannagar will be relatable to everyone?

The show is not only about the game. It’s more about the emotions. My character has nothing to do with football. He is a power-hungry man, and has superiors who push him to do the wrong kind of work. He is not happy in his personal life as his wife feels he has been ignoring the family because of his work.

Along with the young lot, the show stars stalwarts like you, Ranvir Shorey and Zakir Hussain. Does it ever feel like that the onus is on you guys to perform?

(Laughs) I don’t even think that way. I want to perform each of my roles to the best of my abilities and with honesty. Apart from the basic homework, I go on sets unprepared and want to go ahead with my director’s vision. That’s the only way I can grow and perform better. If it was on me, I would do things which I already know or have done. These young filmmakers take you out of your comfort zone and give you a vast canvas to perform.

The Test Case and now Bombers, do you feel the web has been offering challenging roles to actors like you?

It has definitely brought a sense of liberty to experiment with different content. And the opportunity is not only for actors but writers, directors, cinematographer, everyone. Whatever work of mine that will get released this year on digital platforms has me playing various shades. That’s what makes the medium exciting. When I hop on from one set to another, or another character, it gives me a sense of newness. Web doesn’t bind you in an image.

You took a big risk last year by moving out of TV.

I don’t call it a risk as there will always be a point when you want to do more. Even when you are driving, you do need to change gears to speed up. Same goes for our profession where one has to stir things up to grow. I have been clear that I won’t do any serials for some time now at least. I don’t want to do it not because of the kind of roles but it will bind me in the same character for a long time.

But there’s a loud buzz that you will soon be back to host Crime Patrol.

I will come back to the show any day but they need to agree to certain conditions that I want. I took a break from Crime Patrol as I was not getting time to do anything else. I don’t demand anything apart from a fair deal to block only a few days from my schedule. I cannot assign the whole month just for the show. I want to spread my wings and do different roles now.

What’s next on the cards?

There’s a Red Chillies film Class of ’83 and the series Bahubaali: Before the Beginning on Netflix. In films, there’s Prasthanam with Sanjay Dutt and Kunal Kohli’s Ramyug. I also have an Amazon Prime web show and we should also start filming The Test Case 2 soon.