Annup Sonii on completing two decades in industry: Happy that I could survive for so long

One of the most proficient actors of his time, Annup Sonii recently completed two decades in the industry. Known for his performances in films like Gangaajal, Fiza and Apaharan, the actor rose to fame with his stint on television. From doing dailies like Balika Vadhu, Remix and Shanti, to hosting Crime Patrol, Annup has had a successful journey on the small screen. But now the actor is eyeing only the big screen and is hoping to make his mark in cinema as well.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Annup shared, “I won’t say I am satisfied, as that would mean an end for an actor. But yes, I am happy that I managed to survive for so long. I have had the chance to be a part of some interesting projects. From films and television to even web series, I have done some good work. And it really took a lot of hardship to make a name and identity for myself.”

He further shared, “For an actor, the entire world is a competition. Tomorrow, if a chartered accountant or a doctor decides to venture into acting, he would be my competition. But as much as I would like, I can’t take a break now and enter their industry (laughs).”

Annup is known for giving powerful performances, be it any role. We asked him what according to him was a turning point in his career. Giving it a deep thought, he said, “To honestly share with you, when I started, I wanted to do only films. But it was a tough time. Living in Mumbai without no regular earning is difficult. With resources soon emptying, I had to move to television to survive.”

Adding further, he said, “When I started, television was still growing. And before the whole trend of dailies started, there were some quality shows being made. And since it was weekly, I could play the lead in four shows at the same time. I am lucky to have got the opportunity to do shows like Sea Hawks, I Love You, Saaya, among more. But yes, Balika Vadhu and Crime Patrol definitely brought a lot of recognition for me. They both were cult shows in their own way, and I am proud that I could associate with them.”

As he mentioned Crime Patrol, we discussed how it must have been difficult for him to quit the show. Annup was the face of the series and was hailed as one of the best anchors of the time. With a smile, the National School of Drama alumnus said, “It wasn’t an easy decision. But as an actor, I did not want monotony creeping into my life. Trying out different characters is an important part in our profession. That is why I decided to venture out. I had to let go of plump roles for this commitment, as I couldn’t afford to change my looks. It was a tough call but I am looking forward to experimenting. It is an exciting period for me.”

Along with his television stint, Annup recently amazed all with his portrayal as Col. Imtiaz in Ekta Kapoor’s The Test Case. Talking about the same, the 43-year-old actor said, “When I heard the script, I was a little surprised as my character has no mention in the initial few episodes. Any actor would have been sceptical to take the part. But I decided to trust my intuition and said yes to it. The show has been one of the most fulfilling experiences. There were some really intense scenes and I found a fabulous co-star in Nimrat (Kaur).”

Concluding the conversation, the actor said that he is looking forward to trying out different genres now, Annup said, “Not many people know that I am now available to take up new projects. I am really keen on doing films. I am in talks for a movie, and I have also signed Kunal Kohli’s Ramayan. I just hope that I get some more performance-oriented roles.”

