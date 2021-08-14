Annu Kapoor is back as Antakshari host on Indian Idol 12 grand finale

Indian Idol 12 is gearing up for a grand finale, and the excitement in the air is palpable. Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, will host ‘Idol Ki Antakshari on the musical reality show, as the competition draws to an end.

The entertaining segment at the finale will see three teams – Begaane Himesh Reshamiyaan, Anjaane Aditya Narayan and Chaukaane Anu Malik battle it out with the help of the Top 6 finalists – Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukhapriya.

The three teams will give it their best to ensure that they play the game with the ultimate aim to win. Actor and co-host of the finale, Jay Bhanushali will select a punishment for the losing team.

Sharing his thoughts on the finale, Annu Kapoor said in a statement, “It really feels great to relive the Antakshari days on the Greatest Finale Ever episode of Indian Idol Season 12. Seeing Anu Malik, Aditya Narayan and Himesh Reshammiya sing their heart out along with the contestants and encourage them is heart warming. I am glad to be a part of this finale and wish all the contestant good luck.” For the unversed, Annu Kapoor used to host the program Sansui Antakshari with Pallavi Joshi from 1994-2005.

This might be Aditya Narayan’s penultimate hosting gig, as he plans to shift to ‘bigger’ things after 2022. He had said in an interview to Times Of India earlier, “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out.”