Annet Mahendru to star in new Walking Dead series

Indian-American actor Annet Mahendru is set to play the lead role in a new Walking Dead series.

The series is said to focus on two female protagonists (Huck and Iris) and the first generation to come-of-age in the zombie apocalypse.

Mahendru (Huck) will star alongside Aliyah Royale (Iris).

According to Variety, the third Walking Dead series announced the lead actors of the show at the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con.

Earlier this month, actors Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu and Hal Cumpston had boarded the new show.

The yet untitled third Walking Dead bring together the flagship show, which is entering its tenth season, and Fear the Walking Dead, which recently got renewed for a sixth season.

AMC Studios is producing the series co-created by Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead universe, and Matt Negrete, a writer and producer on The Walking Dead for the past five seasons.

Negrete will also serve as showrunner.

The 10-episode series will get into production soon and is slated to premiere in 2020.