Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain says he is a ‘ghar jamai’: ‘I have been staying at Ankita’s house…’

Celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently revealed an interesting tidbit about their marriage.

While speaking to ET Times, Vicky quipped that he is a ‘ghar jamai’ for now. Vicky has been living with his wife Ankita and her parents at their place in Mumbai. But there is a reason behind this somewhat unconventional arrangement.

In the interview, Vicky said, “We had bought a flat and the repairing work, renovation and everything couldn’t be completed on time because of the pandemic. It got delayed and is still pending so we couldn’t shift to our new house. I am still staying as a ‘ghar jamai’ at Ankita’s place (laughs). Whenever I visit Mumbai, I have been staying at Ankita’s house.”

What is even more surprising is that Vicky Jain has been living at Ankita Lokhande’s house for the past two years, much before they tied the knot in December last year. Meanwhile, Ankita has no qualms about sharing anything with her partner and stated that their life as a married couple will only begin once they shift into their own house.