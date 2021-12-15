Ankita Lokhande glows in red as she holds husband Vicky Jain’s hand at wedding reception, introduces ‘Mr and Mrs Jain’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared the first official pictures of her wedding with longtime partner Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai on Tuesday, and followed it up with a reception party for their friends.

Taking to Instagram, the Pavitra Rishta star posted several pictures of the wedding ceremony, and wrote in her caption, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!” In her caption, she also thanked everybody who was involved in putting the wedding together, from the photographers to the designers and makeup artistes.

Ankita’s friends from the industry, Amruta Khanvilkar, Srishty Rode and Aparna Dixit, also shared pictures and videos from the wedding on their Instagram accounts. Amruta also posted several pictures from the wedding reception, which she attended with fellow actors such as Disha Parmar, Mahhi Vij, Aarti Singh, Raj Singh Arora, Mrunal Thakur, and others.

Amruta Khanvilkar poses with Aarti Singh and the newlyweds. (Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram) Amruta Khanvilkar poses with Aarti Singh and the newlyweds. (Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s reception. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram) Mrunal Thakur at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s reception. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

Ankita and Vicky have been together for three years. They previously held mehendi and sangeet ceremonies earlier in the week.

In an appreciation post for Vicky earlier this year, Ankita had written, “Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this.”