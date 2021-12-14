scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding Live Updates: Couple cancels media event

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Wedding LIVE News, Photos, Videos: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to take the wedding vows in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The couple cancelled a red carpet event on the sidelines of their wedding.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 14, 2021 1:09:16 pm
Ankita Lokhande Wedding Look, Ankita -Vicky Jain WeddingAnkita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Wedding Updates: Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for a while now. (Photo: theweddingstory_official/Instagra)

After two days of festivities, television actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to take the wedding vows with her fiancé Vicky Jain on Tuesday. A red carpet event that was supposed to take place at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, however, was called off due to the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai. Ankita’s rep said in a statement that Ankita and Vicky’s wedding ceremony will now be an intimate gathering attended by close family and a handful of friends only. Ankita’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Saturday with a fun mehendi ceremony which was followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony.

Several pictures and videos of Ankita and Vicky having a gala time at their lavish ceremonies were shared online by their friends on social media. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij and several others gave a sneak peek of the fun moments from the celebration. On Monday, Kangana Ranaut, who shared the screen with Ankita in the 2019 film Manikarnika, attended her cocktail party and posted pictures on Instagram.

Also read |Ankita Lokhande dances to “Aaja aaja” with ‘dulhe raja’ Vicky Jain at her haldi, see photos and videos

Earlier, Ankita had also given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. Titled The Sands of Time, the video has been shot by The Wedding Story. Even her wedding invite caught everyone’s attention. The blue wedding card in silver embossed writings, decorated with crystals looked royal as ever.

More from Ankita Lokhande's wedding |Ankita’s diamond ring to her special dance performance on ‘Love Me Like You Do’

Ankita and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for a while now. Earlier this month, the couple fuelled wedding rumours by sharing beautiful photos from a pre-wedding ceremony that they hosted at their house. The event was attended by close family members and friends.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's wedding

13:09 (IST)14 Dec 2021
Inside Ankita Lokhande's 'memorable' Mehendi ceremony
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ankita Lokhande shared a series of photos from her Mehendi ceremony and wrote, "The love we share makes my mehndi looks so beautiful… so meaningful… so memorable ❤️"

12:45 (IST)14 Dec 2021
An insight into Ankita Lokhande's pre-wedding festivities
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita)

Ahead of her wedding, Ankita Lokhande had a blast at her pre-wedding festivities. She shared a picture from her first ritual where she and her fiance Vicky Jain sported a traditional look.

12:33 (IST)14 Dec 2021
Amkita Lokhande-Vicky Jain cancel red carpet event

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain cancelled the red carpet event ahead of their wedding due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Now, the couple's wedding ceremony will be an intimate ceremony with only family members and a handful of friends in attendance.

Earlier this year, Ankita penned a heartfelt note for her partner Vicky. She wrote, “Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this."

On the work front, Ankita is currently seen in ZEE5's Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She shares the screen with Shaheer Sheikh in the show which is a sequel to the hit series of the same name, which made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput a household name.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd