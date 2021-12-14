Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain wedding Live Updates: Couple cancels media event

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain Wedding Updates: Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for a while now. (Photo: theweddingstory_official/Instagra)

After two days of festivities, television actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to take the wedding vows with her fiancé Vicky Jain on Tuesday. A red carpet event that was supposed to take place at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, however, was called off due to the Covid-19 situation in Mumbai. Ankita’s rep said in a statement that Ankita and Vicky’s wedding ceremony will now be an intimate gathering attended by close family and a handful of friends only. Ankita’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Saturday with a fun mehendi ceremony which was followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony.

Several pictures and videos of Ankita and Vicky having a gala time at their lavish ceremonies were shared online by their friends on social media. Actors Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij and several others gave a sneak peek of the fun moments from the celebration. On Monday, Kangana Ranaut, who shared the screen with Ankita in the 2019 film Manikarnika, attended her cocktail party and posted pictures on Instagram.

Earlier, Ankita had also given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. Titled The Sands of Time, the video has been shot by The Wedding Story. Even her wedding invite caught everyone’s attention. The blue wedding card in silver embossed writings, decorated with crystals looked royal as ever.

Ankita and Vicky Jain have been dating each other for a while now. Earlier this month, the couple fuelled wedding rumours by sharing beautiful photos from a pre-wedding ceremony that they hosted at their house. The event was attended by close family members and friends.