Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding festivities: Ankita and Vicky dance like nobody’s watching, watch video

Actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Jain. While the couple hosted their mehendi on Saturday night, the celebrations seem to have continued on Sunday too. Ankita‘s close friends Amruta Khanvilkar and Mahhi Vij gave us a sneak peek of the function. Actor Sana Makbul also marked her presence at the function.

Ankita and Vicky hit the dance floor and looked quite excited. For Sunday’s function, the couple was seen twinning in white and pink.

Ankita Lokhande also danced with Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s daughter Tara. The couple posed with Amruta Khanvilkar.

Here are all the inside photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s pre-wedding function:

(Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

(Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

(Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

(Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

(Photo: Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram)

(Photo: Mahhi Vij/Instagram)

(Photo: Mahhi Vij/Instagram)

(Photo: Mahhi Vij/Instagram)

(Photo: Sana Makbul/Instagram)

On Saturday, the Manikarnika actor hosted a dreamy mehendi ceremony followed by a cocktail party.

Ankita Lokhande will tie the knot with Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai.