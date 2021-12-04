Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding card is oozing with royalty, see here

Television actor Shraddha Arya on Friday night took to her social media platforms to give a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding card. Shraddha shared some videos through her Instagram stories, giving a sneak peek into Ankita and Vicky’s royal wedding invites.

Shradha, wrote, “And now is my favourite girl’s turn. Congratulations @lokhandeankita @jainvick.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vikcy Jain wedding card. (Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram) Ankita Lokhande and Vikcy Jain wedding card. (Photo: Shraddha Arya/Instagram)

Shraddha, a new bride, tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16.

Mumbai-based photographers have been sharing videos of Ankita and Vicky personally visiting several friends from the industry to invite them for their big day. A couple of days ago, the couple was spotted exiting Ekta Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu after inviting her and her family for their wedding. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

On Friday, Ankita shared a bunch of photos with Vicky on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into their pre-wedding ceremony. In the photos, Ankita and Vicky are seen wearing a ‘mundavalya’ (a Maharashtraian head gear worn during wedding ceremonies). Ankita had draped a green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.

Ankita and Vicky recently celebrated three years of being together. The couple started seeing each other in 2018. To celebrate their bond, Ankita shared a post for Vicky which read, “Dear Vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head .you were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting their wedding functions from December 12-14.