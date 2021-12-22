Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain shares unseen photos from wedding, introduces his ‘extended family’ 

Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain shared some unseen photos from their wedding ceremony. Ankita and Vicky got married earlier this month. The couple, who dated for several years before tying the knot, had a grand wedding that was attended by who’s who of the entertainment industry. Ever since the two got married, they have been treating their fans to photos and videos that gives a glimpse into their new phase of life.

On Tuesday, Jain shared photos on his Instagram account in which we see the newlyweds at their candid best. While he captioned one set of photos as “Bloodline,” he flaunted his “extended family” in the other set of pictures, which also featured Ankita. As soon as he shared the photos on his Instagram account, Ankita commented, “Awwww my baby.” Ali Merchant, Ashita Dhawan, Amruta Khanvilkar and others dropped adorable comments for the couple. “Beautiful, all the best and congratulations to both of u for amazing start and endless love,” Anuradha Khurana wrote, while Shubhavi Choksey called Vicky’s photos as “amazing moments.”

Ankita’s fans also posted comments for the couple. “Touchwood. God Bless This Beautiful Family,” a fan wrote, while another mentioned, “ur lucky nd blessed Mr jain with such a happy extended family MashaAllah.” Vicky’s post came three days after Ankita’s birthday. She had posted a set of photos from the birthday celebrations, and wrote, “Oh yea it was a very special and happy birthday for me. Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us.”

Earlier this week, Ankita also treated her fans to a video in which she was seen performing a housewarming ritual called ‘grah pravesh’. “New beginning’s with Mr.Jain and family,” she captioned the video.

Ankita and Vicky got married on December 14. In an appreciation post for Vicky earlier this year, Ankita had written, “Thank you for always treating me like a princess, for making time for me no matter how busy you get, for making the effort to bond with my family, and for hanging out with me and my friends. These little things mean a lot. These are what endear you to me. We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this.”