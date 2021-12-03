Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain pre-wedding celebrations begin with a puja, see photos

Television actor Ankita Lokhande has started celebrating the pre-wedding festivities with her soon-to-be husband Vicky Jain. Vicky took to Instagram on Friday and shared a couple of photos from the ceremony. He shared in the caption, “I love us… But, the film is yet to finish.” Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are hosting their wedding functions from December 12-14.

Vicky shared one photo of the couple where they are beaming with joy and another photo where he is participating in a pre-wedding ritual.

Just a few days, Ankita and Vicky hosted a pre-wedding party where they danced with gusto. Ankita shared many clicks from the night on her Instagram stories.

On Tuesday morning, Ankita and Vicky were photographed together in Mumbai. The couple reportedly went to distribute wedding cards to close friends in Mumbai. The paparazzi left Vicky blushing as they called him ‘jija ji’ (brother-in-law) and said ‘shaadi wala mahina chalu ho raha kal se (Your wedding month is arriving tomorrow)’.

Ankita had previously attended a bachelorette party in November where she let her hair down with her girl friends. The videos and photos from the party went viral on social media. Ankita had also shared a few clips from the party on Instagram.

Ankita was last seen in the web series Pavitra Rishta 2 where she reprised the character of Archana. She starred alongside Shaheer Sheikh in the show.