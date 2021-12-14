Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain tie the knot, see first photo of the newly weds

Television star Ankita Lokhande and her longtime beau Vicky Jain tied the knot on Tuesday, December 14 in Mumbai. The couple’s wedding was attended by the who’s who of the television industry who had a gala time attending the festivities. Actor Srishty Rode took to her Instagram stories to announce that the couple is now married.

Ankita and Vicky’s pre-wedding festivities were attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor, among many others. The couple had earlier called off a red carpet event due to the changing regulations regarding Covid-19 in Mumbai.

Ankita’s pre-wedding ceremonies began on Saturday with a fun mehendi ceremony which was followed by an engagement, sangeet and haldi ceremony. Earlier, Ankita had also given a glimpse of her pre-wedding shoot. Titled The Sands of Time, the video was shot by The Wedding Story. Her wedding invite, which was shared by television actor Shraddha Arya, caught everyone’s attention. The blue wedding card with silver embossing was decorated with crystals and caught everyone’s attention.

Ankita and Vicky have been dating each other for a few years now. The couple had earlier shared a few photos from a pre-wedding ceremony that was attended by their close family and friends.