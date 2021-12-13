Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s engagement ceremony: Multi-tier cake to Ankita’s special dance performance, watch inside videos and photos

Ankita Lokhande looked nothing less than a princess at her engagement ceremony which took place on Sunday night in Mumbai. Ankita is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain and the pre-wedding celebrations kick-started on Saturday. While the couple applied the mehendi on Saturday night, a function was hosted on Sunday afternoon where Ankita and Vicky, along with their friends and family members danced their hearts out. The couple had their engagement ceremony later in the evening.

Ankita wore a black gown for the event while her groom was dressed in jeans along with a blazer. The couple was twinning at their engagement. Several photos and videos from the party night were shared by the guests and also on the fan pages of the Pavitra Rishta star. Ankita was seen flaunting her big diamond ring in many videos too. Srishty Rode and Mahesh among others were seen at the engagement bash.

Creative director Preeti Simoes, who has been by Ankita’s side in all the pre-wedding celebrations, shared a video with the happy bride-to-be and wrote, “Jus like dat SHE gets her happily ever after… 💍💍❤❤❤,” while Mahesh Shetty shared a set of photos with the caption, “About last night 🥂.”

The highlight of the engagement celebration was Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s dance and Ankita’s special performance on Ellie Goulding’s hit song “Love Me Like You Do”. Ankita wore a special skirt for the performance that changed lights. The couple also cut a multi-tier cake.

See all inside photos and videos from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s engagement ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sweetheart❤️🐰 (@shaddow_of_lovee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita (@ankitalokande_fans_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sweetheart❤️🐰 (@shaddow_of_lovee)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ANkvick1828 (@ankvick1828)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh (@ankitasushantmylife)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bol Bollywood (@bol.bollywood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Shetty (@memaheshshetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preeti Simoes (@preeti_simoes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fab Occasions ™ (The Fab App) (@thefabapp)

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will tie the knot on December 14 in Mumbai.