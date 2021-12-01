Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain dance together at ‘pre-wedding celebration’, friends say countdown is on

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain rang in their wedding month with a celebration. Ankita will tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain in a three-day wedding, with events starting on December 12. On Monday night, the couple had a ‘pre-wedding celebration’ of sorts.

Ankita and Vicky were at a friend’s wedding. As their buddies captured the two together on the dance floor, they dubbed it their “pre-wedding celebrations.” A friend posted with the ‘bride-to-be’ Ankita while another wrote, “Countdown begins”.

Ankita too shared a couple of selfie videos with Vicky and wrote, “With my Jaaneman,” along with a heart emoji. Ankita and Vicky danced to songs like “Say Na Say Na” and “Sauda Khara Khara” among others.

(Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

On Tuesday morning, Ankita and Vicky were photographed together. The couple reportedly went to distribute wedding cards to close friends in Mumbai. The paparazzi left Vicky blushing as they called him ‘jija ji’ (brother-in-law) and said ‘shaadi wala mahina chalu ho raha kal se (Your wedding month is arriving tomorrow)’.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding will take place in Mumbai and will have only close family and friends in attendance.