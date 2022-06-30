scorecardresearch
Step inside Ankita Lokhande’s new home as she gives a house tour Tulsi Virani style. Watch

Ankita Lokhande, who has recently moved into her new home, gave a glimpse of the home on social media by recreating Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi title song.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 4:02:52 pm
ankita lokhandeAnkita Lokhande shared a glimpse of her new home in a new video. (photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Actor Ankita Lokhande channelled her inner Tulsi Virani, the popular TV bahu from Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in a new video. Ankita, who has recently moved into her new home, gave a glimpse of her home on social media, Tulsi Virani style.

Recreating the introductory video of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Ankita introduced her family members, from her brother-in-law to her ‘pati parmeshwar’ Vicky Jain, to her fans. In the caption of the video, she mentioned how she is a mix of both, Tulsi Virani and her Pavitra Rishta character Archana Deshmukh.

Also read |Ankita Lokhande on trolls attacking her for oversharing her wedding photos: ‘Meri shaadi hai…’

She wrote, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani❤️ I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma’am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this 🌻🙏🥰😘.”

As Ankita posted the video, Ekta Kapoor reacted, “This is beyond cute archanaaaaaa.” Ankita’s friend and Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut commented, “How cute ❤️.” Television actor Dalljiet Kaur wished good luck and happiness for Ankita as she wrote, “May ur happiness multiply in this beautiful house 😍 touch wood to the giggles babyyy ❤️.” Monalisa wrote, “This is so so awesome… ❤️❤️❤️.”

Also read |Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain stood by her during a difficult phase: ‘No one has loved me like he has’

Ankita had earlier announced moving to her new home with a candid picture. She shared a fun photo in which she was seen in a pink saree, with her husband Vicky holding her pallu. She captioned it, “Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest.”

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently won the reality show Smart Jodi. They were awarded prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

