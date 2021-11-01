Ankita Lokhande to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December

Popular television star Ankita Lokhande is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Vicky Jain this December. As per the buzz in the industry, Ankita and Vicky have planned a three-day-long extravaganza starting December 12 to celebrate their union.

A friend close to the couple shared with indianexpress.com that while the dates are fixed, Ankita and Vicky are yet to officially invite their friends. “As of now, only very close people have been informed about the wedding. Following a few rituals and puja ceremonies, the invitation cards will be sent out. Given both of them are from the city, the wedding celebration will happen in Mumbai itself,” added the friend.

Currently seen reprising the role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2, Ankita Lokhande recently gave a glimpse of her scintillating chemistry with Vicky Jain in a social media video. Not someone to shy away from expressing her love, the actor shared a video from a Diwali party where she is seen letting her hair down. One video that grabbed fans’ attention shows Ankita and Vicky dancing together. And then soon, the couple goes on to share a passionate kiss.

The actor, who was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, had said she was not sure if she could find love again because of “all the heartbreaks and disappointments”. However, crossing paths with Vicky changed things for the better.

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande had even written an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

“I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever,” she added.