Ankita Lokhande takes a break from social media ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary

Actor Ankita Lokhande, who recently celebrated the 12th anniversary of Pavitra Rishta, has decided to take a break from social media. Given her decision came a few days before Sushant Singh Rajpput‘s death anniversary, fans started connecting her break to the same.

The Manikarnika actor posted a photo that read, “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later”. While a few fans supported her absence from social media, calling it a ‘much needed break’, a few also targeted her.

Other fans also remembered how Sushant had shared his last post on June 3 last year.

Ankita and Sushant met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. While he quit the show in 2011 to pursue his Bollywood dreams, she continued to be a part of the show till the end. The couple also parted ways in 2016. Ankita is currently dating businessman Vicky Jain.

While celebrating 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande went live on Instagram to interact with her fans. She also went down memory lane and recollected a few significant moments from when the show was on air. The actor shared how Sushant, who essayed the role of male lead Manav, taught her acting on the show.

“Sushant is no longer with us and Pavitra Rishta is definitely incomplete without him. Archana ka Manav sirf vahi tha (He was the only Manav to Archana). I am sure he is watching us today and is just happy wherever he is,” Ankita shared in her live session on Tuesday.

She also credited Sushant for teaching her acting at the very initial stage of her career. “Sushant always taught me acting. I wasn’t an actor. He was the one who used to teach me what acting is. Because I was a junior, he was a senior. He always taught me. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I was very fortunate to work with him,” added the actor.