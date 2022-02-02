Ankita Lokhande stuns in red saree as she visits temple with husband Vicky Jain, see photos

Ankita Lokhande on Wednesday took to Instagram to share photos from her visit to a temple with husband Vicky Jain. The couple tied the knot in December, and as it seems from the photo, the two were completing some post-wedding rituals. While Ankita looked stunning in a red saree, all decked up as a new bride, Vicky opted for a white-golden dhoti look. The two were also accompanied by some family members.

The Pavitra Rishta actor shared photos of them offering prayers, while in another, the ladies of the house got together for a ritual. “New bonds and new learnings,” she wrote as the caption adding a heart emoji.

Recently, Ankita Lokhande spoke to indianexpress.com about getting married to her ‘best friend’. Calling it an ‘awesome experience’ she said it feels great to be married to Vicky. “We have been friends for a very long time. We just got married and are still getting into our ‘husband and wife’ roles. I think it will take time for us to understand how well this car drives ahead,” she shared with a laugh.

The actor even took on the trolls who attacked her for sharing too many posts. “Meri shaadi hai, main nahi dalungi toh kaun daalega (It was my wedding if I don’t post, who will?),” she said, adding that there are few users who are ‘just jealous and negative’ and can never be happy for others.

On the work front, Ankita’s Pavitra Rishta 2 released recently. It saw her reprise the role of Archana, alongside Shaheer Sheikh’s Manav.