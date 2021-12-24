Ankita Lokhande stuns as a Marathi bride at post-wedding ceremony, see photos

It’s been a couple of weeks since Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a gala three-day affair in Mumbai. On Friday, the actor’s family gave Vicky and his family a traditional Marathi-style welcome. The post-wedding ceremony saw the Pavitra Rishta actor looking stunning as a ‘Marathi bride’ in a yellow-red saree with golden embellishment.

Ankita shared several photos of herself and Vicky. While in a few photos, the two are seen posing for photographers, other photos show the couple sharing some candid moments. The actor captioned the photos in Marathi, “प्रेम म्हणजे, समजली तर भावना आहे, केली तर मस्करी आहे, मांडला तर खेळ आहे, ठेवला तर विश्वास आहे, घेतला तर श्वास आहे, रचला तर संसार आहे, निभावले तर जीवन आहे.” The caption loosely translated reads, “What does love mean? If you understand its emotions, it’s also about having fun. In other words, it’s a game. It’s also about faith and the creation of a new world. In short, it’s life.”

In the next set of photos, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen standing with their families. She captioned the photos, “Only family matters.” Dressed in their best finery, Ankita’s Marathi family is seen greeting the Jains in full style. From blowing the trumpet to giving gifts to Vicky as per tradition, the pictures are all about fun and frolic.

The actor also shared some solo pictures of herself where she shows off her style and also flaunts her beautiful smile. The actor captioned the photos in Marathi, ” खुबी माझ्यात एवढी नाही की, एखाद्याच्या मनात घर करून जाईन, पण विसरणे सुद्धा अशक्य होईल, इतक्या अविस्मरणीय आठवणी देऊन जाईन (“I may not have the talent to make a home in someone’s mind. However, I will leave so many unforgettable memories that it would be impossible to forget me.”

After dating for close to three years, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14. Sharing pictures from her wedding, the actor had written on Instagram, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!.” The couple recently also hosted their friends for a house party at their new abode. While Ankita played the perfect host making tea for her friends, Vicky was seen singing romantic songs for his wife.