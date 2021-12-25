Ankita Lokhande shares unseen photos from wedding, haldi ceremony, says ‘Don’t be jealous of this glow’

Ankita Lokhande’s wedding photos were all over social media and now, the actor has shared a few unseen photos from the festivities. Ankita married her long-time boyfriend Vicky Jain in a grand ceremony, which was attended by her close friends and family members.

One set of photos featured Ankita as a gorgeous Manish Malhotra bride, the other set of pictures gave a glimpse of her beautiful and intimate haldi ceremony. Sharing photos of herself as the bride, Ankita wrote, “Don’t be jealous of this glow. I’m a bride.”

Ankita shared photos of her haldi ceremony with a caption that read, “In this world love has no colour. Yet how deeply my body is stained by yours.” As soon as she shared the pictures, her friends dropped adorable comments on the post. Nisha Rawal called Ankita “❤️ Prettiest bride ever,” Amurta Khanvilkar called the actor “cute.” On Friday, Ankita shared photos from a family event.

Ankita Lokhande shared this amazing click from her haldi ceremony. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) Ankita Lokhande shared this amazing click from her haldi ceremony. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

A cute picture of Ankita and Vicky. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) A cute picture of Ankita and Vicky. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

Ankita looks gorgeous in Manish Malhotra’s creation. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram) Ankita looks gorgeous in Manish Malhotra’s creation. (Photo: Ankita Lokhande/Instagram)

The new photos have come in almost a week after Ankita’s birthday. Sharing photos with her husband, Ankita thanked her fans for their wishes. “Thanku each and everyone for showering all your love and blessings upon us,” she wrote, mentioning how her birthday was “very special.”

Ankita and Vicky got married on December 14. The two have shifted to a new house after their wedding. Earlier this week, Vicky shared photos from the wedding ceremony and introduced his “extended family.” He also referred to Ankita as his “bloodline.”

On the work front, Ankita was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2.0, where she reprised the role of Archana, while Shaheer Sheikh filled in the shoes of Manav, which was earlier played by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.