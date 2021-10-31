Ankita Lokhande shares a passionate kiss with Vicky Jain at a Diwali party, video goes viral

Ankita Lokhande has never shied away from expressing her love for boyfriend Vicky Jain. Now, the actor’s video from a Diwali party is going viral on social media. Ankita on Saturday shared several videos and photos on her Instagram stories. The actor was seen letting her hair down at the party. However, one video has grabbed fans’ attention. The video shows Ankita and Vicky dancing together. Soon, we see the couple sharing a passionate kiss.

Ankita is currently enjoying the success of the second season of Pavitra Rishta, which is currently streaming on ALTBalaji.

Earlier this year, Ankita Lokhande wrote an emotional note for Vicky Jain and thanked him for being there for her through thick and thin.

Sharing a photo of herself and Vicky, Ankita wrote, “Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I was knowing that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”

The actor, who was earlier in a relationship with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, said she was not sure if she could find love again because of “all the heartbreaks and disappointments”.

“I used to think that I will never find happiness or love again because of all the heartbreaks and disappointments that I experienced in the past. But then I met you, and you made a believer out of me. We fell in love, and we were never the same people again. Thank you for coming into my life and making me the happiest girl in the world. Thank you for your love that inspires me to be a better person. Hats off to you vikki for all the support u provide. I promise to give you all the happiness u deserve. It’s important to appreciate your partner for what he is doing for you. Not every man can handle this situation the way u did. Thank you for everything. Respect and love forever,” she concluded.